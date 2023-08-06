In a daring move and barring any last-minute change of plan, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is set to disobey the pronouncement of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, which stopped any action against his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The court had last Friday ruled that all parties maintain “Status Quo Ante Bellum”, pending the hearing slated for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Hon. Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued the temporary order stopping the move by Governor Obaseki to impeach his Deputy, Shaibu.

However, impecable insider information revealed that in apparent disregard for the Court order, an impeachment ambush has been set for Shaibu in the early hours of Monday, August 7, 2023.

It is said that the haste by the governor comes on the heels of his fear that the hearing adjourned till August 10 by the court may not favour his purported intension, hence the plan to hatch his impeachment process before the hearing date.

Recall that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the commencement of an impeachment process against him.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State were listed as first, second, third, fourth and fifth Defendants respectively.

Shaibu is seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor of Edo State or other person acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively discharging his duties as the deputy governor of the state.

In addition to the temporary order to maintain status quo ante bellum, in another ruling of the court made on July 27, 2023, the defendants were directed to show cause.