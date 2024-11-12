Senator Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa were on Tuesday sworn in as the Edo State governor and deputy governor, respectively.

The Chief Justice of the state, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa administered the oath office to the new Edo State helmsman and his deputy at a ceremony held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the state capital.

Both leaders pledged to uphold the constitution, work within its dictates, and ensure the well-being of the people of the state.

Supporters of their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) who filled the stadium cheered throughout the oath-taking ceremony, marking the beginning of a new administration in the state.

Senator Okpebholo takes over from the immediate-past governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki after defeating the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Details later…