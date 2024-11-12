Popular Nigerian music artist, Elton Sturna, has officially disclosed to his Instagram fans that his song was going to take over both Nigeria and Africa within a short period of time.

Elton Sturna disclosed this after the release of his hit song titled “Hard To Get“. He said that the song, which was not up to five days after its release, has been trending all over Nigeria and some other parts of Africa.

According to him, “My ‘Hard To Get’ has been trending since the day it was released online to the extent that almost all the Nigerian TikTok influencers has danced to my song and some even created content with it.”

Taking to his official Istagram page, Elton Sturna wrote: “!! My songs are emerging and in short time is going to take over Nigeria !!”

According to him, “God is the Greatest sha I never know that my new release song ‘HARD TO GET’ will take over Nigeria like this.”

He also went on to say that this is just the beginning that all his lovely fans should be expecting songs back to back till the end of the year.