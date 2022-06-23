The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate, on Thursday, met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In attendance at the closed-door meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, were the newly elected Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda and the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Shuaibu Lau, Senator Danjuma La’ah and Senator Barry Mpigi.

However, none of those in attendance told journalists what transpired at the meeting.