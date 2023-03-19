The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Yakson Sanda, has lost his constituency seat to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded Governorship and State Assembly elections held on Saturday.

The candidate of the PDP, Hon. Mrs. Happiness Matthew Akawu, won the Saturday’s election for Pengana State constituency seat.

Mrs. Akawu scored 9,926 votes to defeat her closest rival, Rt. Hon. Sanda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 7,936 votes.

Hon. Faisal Haruna Maitala of PRP scored 6,721 votes while Hon. Dankama of Labour Party scored 1,028 votes.

The returning officer for the election consequently declared Hon. Mrs. Happiness Matthew Akawu as the winner of the election having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast.