Nigeria’s Super Eagles ended their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a disappointing note, losing 2-1 to Rwanda on Monday’s evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, .

The three-time champions who were without several key players came into the game already qualified for next year’s continental soccer showpiece in Morocco as Group D winners.

After the goalless first half, Nigeria took the lead in the 59th minute through a fine solo goal from Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze dribbled past three Rwandan players before slotting the ball past Ntwari.

Rwanda fought back with Jimmy Mutsinzi equalising from a header in the 72nd minute, and then took the lead for the first time in the game through Innocent Nshuti three minutes later.

The visitors maintained their lead for the remainder of the game, but it was not good enough to secure qualification to AFCON 2025 as Benin Republic picked the second qualifying spot in the group after holding Libya to a 0-0 draw in Tripoli.