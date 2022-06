President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday night, received in audience presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The presidential candidate was accompanied by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the presidential villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Tinubu emerged the party’s presidential candidate on Wednesday with 1,271 votes, beating 21 others presidential aspirants.

The meeting was, however, held behind closed-door.