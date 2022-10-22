Giving no reason, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has again slammed visa ban on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai.

The ban was conveyed in a notice issued to the country’s trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agents.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected,” the notice stated, adding that the rejections will be sent in batches.

The rejections, according to the notice, “are general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.”

It equally specified that there would be no refund for rejected applications.