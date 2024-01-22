The first higher institution in Nigeria, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), is poised to embrace a transformative era with plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics into its academic curriculum.

The institution has also put in place plans to replace the computer science course with Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and other skills related courses.

This was made known during a courtesy visit by the YABATECH Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, to Chief Babatunde Fanimokun, a distinguished elder statesman, renowned philanthropist, and developmental economist.

In a statement signed and released by the YABATECH management, Dr. Abdul stressed the importance of incorporating cutting-edge technologies, like AI and robotics, to equip students with the skills needed in the rapidly evolving job market.

He said, “The AI and robotics hub will serve as a dedicated space for cutting-edge research and development in artificial intelligence and robotics technologies. Faculty, students, and industry professionals can collaborate on projects that push the boundaries of innovation. Artificial Intelligence and other skills related courses will be replacing the computer science course from next session.”

This move, according to the rector, will position YABATECH at the forefront of educational innovation, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the ever-evolving digital era.

Engr. Abdul stated that this initiative would foster collaborations with industry leaders, creating opportunities for internships, joint projects, and knowledge exchange.

He said that this connection with the industry would keep the curriculum relevant and aligned with the latest advancements in AI and robotics.

The rector solicited the support of the octogenarian in breathing fresh air into the 76-year-old premier and foremost tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Chief Fanimokun, known for his unwavering commitment to education and humanity, pledged his support to YABATECH.

In his address during the visit, he expressed his profound love for education and his dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the institution as his passion from his antecedents.

Drawing inspiration from his mentors, Fajemirokun declared his intention to contribute to the creation of start-up hubs and a green campus in the college.

His vision, he averred, aligns with fostering innovation and sustainable practices within the educational landscape.

He also stated that his commitment extends beyond financial support, stressing his determination to promote the growth of education and entrepreneurship not only within the college but also reaching far beyond its boundaries.