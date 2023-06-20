Justice Bulkachuwa Defends Tenure In Office

Former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has said she did justice without fear or favour throughout her career as a judicial officer.

While reacting to a statement made by her husband on the floor of the Senate, confessing that he used his position to gain some favour for his colleagues from her career.

According to her, “My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa.

“I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country.”

She disclosed that her decisions were always based on the facts, the law and her conscience and oath of office.

“Justices of the court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions,” she added.