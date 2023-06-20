Tax Bill: Presidency Gives Shipowners 3 Months To Balance Account

The presidency has granted a three-month period for Nigerian vessel owners to settle their outstanding tax bill, which has accumulated over the past 10 years. This outstanding bill, amounting to millions of dollars, has caused some ship owners to avoid the nation’s port.

Multiple businesses received demands from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the period spanning 2010 to 2019. These demands range from $400,000 to $1.1 million per vessel, resulting in a total sum reaching tens of millions of dollars.

Zaccheaus Adedeji, the special adviser to the president on revenue, revealed this information to State House correspondents after a meeting with the group chief executive officer of NNPCL Mele Kyari, and NMDPRA CEO, Engr Farouk Ahmed among other ship owners.

Adedeji stated that the issue has been resolved, and the vessel owners have been given a three-month timeframe to settle the tax and balance their accounts within six weeks.

“We have made a commitment to resolve this issue swiftly to ensure it does not impede the flow of products in and outside the country. Nigeria will not tolerate any blackmail from defaulters who do not comply with our laws. We have laws that must be respected and obeyed,” Adedeji emphasized.