The African Democratic Congress, ADC, House of Representatives candidate, constesting Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency, Arc. Salman Idris, has commended his constituents for coming out en masse to vote during the just concluded general elections.

In his speech, titled: ‘Message to the People of my Constituency’, he assured his constituents that he would ensure a new era of development to the people of his constituency, if he emerges.

While thanking God for the success of the election, he appreciated the “people of his constituency for their support, sacrifice and perseverance before, during and after the elections and promised to always put their interest first.”

According to him, Dearest people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu, today we have gathered not to celebrate me but to thank God Almighty and to celebrate ourselves for being the real winners.

“May I sincerely appreciate your support before, during and after the general elections and I’ll continue to justify the confidence reposed in me, I will be with you, stand for you and represent your interest every time, everywhere”, he added.