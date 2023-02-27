Husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, Odianosen Okojie of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the House of Representatives seat for Esan South-East/Esan North East federal constituency in Edo State.

He got 21,764 votes to defeat the PDP which scored 10,007 votes while LP received 11,528 votes. The results were announced by Dr Victor Imade.

Also, deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Akpatason, has been announced the winner of the election into the House of Representatives to represent Akoko-Edo federal constituency for a record fourth term.

Announcing the result in Igarra, headquarters of the constituency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation officer, Professor Robert Okuonghae said Akpatason who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored a total of 14,982 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon Kabiru Adjoto of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 9,293 votes while Okuonghae of Labour Party scored 7,993.

In Edo central senatorial district, for the first time since 1999, a party other than the PDP won the senate seat in the person of Monday Okpebholo who scored 41,334 votes while the LP scored 32,574 votes and the PDP got 25,225 votes. The results were announced by Professor Ray Ozuolua.

The APC also won the Etsako federal constituency where its candidate, Dekeri Anamero, scored 58,692 votes to defeat Andy Momodu of the PDP who scored 25,132 votes as announced by the returning officer, Professor Buniyamin Adesina Ayinde.