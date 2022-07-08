The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, on Friday, felicitated Muslims as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festivities.

Kachikwu in a statement urged all Muslims especially those who performed this year’s pilgrimage to the Holy Land, to use the occasion to pray for peace and security for the country.

He also called on the Muslim faithful to pray for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections and the emergence of

leaders with the capacity to reunite the country and put her on the path of progress once more.

He further urged them to be their brothers’ keeper by extending hands of fellowship to their neigbours and needy in society from the abundance of their earthly material blessings.

He further called on the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture and provide all that is required for the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies not only to maintain law and order but to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritize the wellbeing and wellness of Nigerians by ensuring adequate security before, during and after the Sallah celebrations.

He condemned the recent attacks on the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kuje and the advance team of the President’s convoy in Katsina.

He called on security agencies to redouble their efforts at securing lives and property of Nigerians despite the many logistical challenges they daily encounter.

Kachikwu said: “I congratulate all Muslims faithful as they join their counterparts across the world to mark the Eid-el-Kabir with festivities.

“I admonish them to use the period to pray for peace and security of this country because it is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that we can fulfill our life long aspirations.

“There can be no development in an environment devoid of peace and security. Therefore, all Nigerians including adherents of the various religious faiths have a role to play through provision of intelligence to security agencies and seeking help from God through prayers respectively.

“This is the only country we have. We owe it to ourselves as citizens, whether in position of authority or not, to work to secure our country.

“However, the Federal Government with its all-encompassing powers, both civil and military, has a greater role to play by living up to their oath of office and allegiance.”