Kaduna State Chess Association new board members have been inaugurated to help run the affairs of the association.

The chairman of the association, Navy Captain Musa Abdullahi (rtd), who performed the inauguration, urged the new board members to join hands with him to move the game of chess forward not only in the state but the entire federation.

The new board members inaugurated are Dr. Abdullahi Mohammed (vice chairman), Cdre Samson Ojediran (patron) and Gloria Ahmadu(secretary). Others are Udoji James (member), Sunday Bello (coach), Demola Ali (member), Ayodele Sunday (member) and Zakari Isah (media officer).

“My strong desire is to move the association to greater heights. So, kindly join me in the quest to move chess forward, not only in the state, but the country and around the globe,” the chairman stated in his speech.

He said, the association is expected to give back to the society, adding that; “Together with my board members, we will ensure that chess materials are provided for the players, regular tournaments will be organised to test and sharpen the skills of the players including the sponsorship of tournaments outside the state.

“The coaches have a lot of work to do because together we must train, guide and support these players to become better in character, conduct, discipline and playing strength, the players need to study and work hard to outshine colleagues in the game.

“I believe the Nigerian chess scene is revolutionising and there might be opportunities at both national and international scenes to showcase your prowess. Always remember that hard work would drive the Kaduna chess scene to greater heights.”

Speaking earlier, Kaduna State commissioner for sports development, Idris Nyam, congratulated the new board members, urging them to work hard for the betterment of the game.