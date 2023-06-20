Kaduna Community Commends Gov Sani Over Road Project

The Romi-Karatudu, Janruwa New Extension communities in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have commended Governor Uba Sani for the award of road contract in the areas, saying the governor has begun his rural renewal project on good note.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Chikun Progressive Youth, Comrade Duniya Victor, yesterday, he said the road projects in the area when completed will improve transportation in the city, enhance drainage systems, and bring urban renewal to the grassroots.

The statement added that most residents of Chikun local government area felt neglected in the previous urban renewal programme.

Part of the statement reads, “This is indeed pleasing news to the residents of the two affected communities and the entire Chikun local government area.

“In fulfillment of the campaign promise of consolidation and continuity, in the early days in office of His Excellency; Sen Uba Sani the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, it came to our notice we the people of Chikun Local Government Area the cheering news of the award of contracts for the construction of Romi-Karatudu Road and Pro. Amos Road in Janruwa New Extension.

“Romi-Karatudu Road spans 6 kilometers and is expected to be completed within 12 months, while Pro. Amos Road in Janruwa New Extension spans 0.7 kilometers and is expected to be completed within 6 months.”