A female local security guard, Mrs. Onwe Blessing Onana, has been killed while another guard sustained injuries following an invasion by unidentified gunmen on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Hon. Odono Onwe, said that the attack claimed the life of a security personnel, left one injured, some properties and a motorcycle carted away by the hoodlums.

Hon. Odono noted that severally, security men in the local government area have been battered, humiliated, abused and murdered gruesomely by some unidentified gunmen, adding the attacks have continued to demoralise the frantic efforts of the vigilantees in safeguarding the localities.

“Sorrowfully, we mourn and console the families of the departed security personnel that lost her life in active duty, the one that is injured, operatives of Ngboejeogu Central Security, Ngboejeogu Clan, and entire Ohaukwu,” he stated.

He noted that effort had been put in place by security operatives to ensure that the culprits of the heinous crime were apprehended and brought to justice.

“Our resolve to achieve peace in Ohaukwu Local Government can never be undermined by anybody, we urge our people to be vigilant in their environment and report any illegal movement to the nearest police station.

“Ohaukwu is the land of God and such calamity shall never befall us again. Amen,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youth has condemned the armed attack, describing it as barbaric and unfortunate.

In a statement signed by the publicity secretary of the group, Mr George Umeh, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, said that the killing was coming about three weeks to the first year anniversary of the murder of one Elom Chinonso (a.k.a Oscar)

The group noted that the current situation in Ngbo where there is total lack of vigilantes or security checkpoints in the entire 10 autonomous communities was also highly condemnable.

“The Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youth will work closely with government authorities, the Ngbo Leaders Council and all concerned persons to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are made to face the law,” they said.

They called on the State Government and the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force to hasten efforts on the resuscitation of the Police Area Command in Ngbo and the establishment of an effective community policing structure in the entire Ngbo land.