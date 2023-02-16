The managing director/chief executive officer of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya, has sent out a stern warning to members of the public that the company shall no longer condone unwarranted attacks on its staff.

He said henceforth any community that assaults Kaduna Electric staff while carrying out their lawfull duties will have to face the consequences of living without power aupply due to unsafe working environment for the company.

The MD/CEO made these assertions today at an interactive session with representatives of various customer groups in Rigasa, Kaduna, who visited Kaduna Electric headquarters.

Engr. Yusuf lamented the sad incident that occured in Kabala where some staff were assaulted saying the company has written to heads of security agencies and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission stating why it withdrew its services from the community. He said the company shall not rest until perpetrators are brought before the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna Electric helmsman took time to educate the visitors on the power supply situation being experienced in Rigasa and also the commercial performance of the area which records presented showed was abysmal. He harped on the need for closer collaboration between the company and community/religious and youth leaders to bring about attitudinal change for the benefit of the two parties.

He urged the community representatives to help sensitise customers on the need to avoid all forms of energy theft which he said contributes to complaints of high bills from paying customers. He also urged customers to always insist on collecting a receipt for every payment made to the company to ensure payments reflect on customer accounts.

Dr. Mohammed Suleiman who led the community representatives expressed satisfaction with the visit saying they were better enlightened about the power sector and promised to cascade the information to other members of the communities.