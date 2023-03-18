The formal collation of results in the governorship election held on Saturday in Kaduna State will begin on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Administrative Secretary of the Kaduna State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Auwal Mashi, disclosed this to Arise News Television on Saturday night and monitored by our Correspondent in Abuja.

Mashi said results were being collated at the local government level presently, hence by 10am on Sunday morning it was expected that all results would have been ready from the 22 local government areas of the State for formal announcement at the State headquarters of INEC in Kaduna.

He also confirmed that all election results were being uploaded to the IRev portal of INEC for viewing by members of the public.