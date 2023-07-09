Kaduna Guber: PDP Accuses APC Of Thumb-printing Fresh Ballot Papers

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State of thumb printing fresh ballot papers in custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In some short video clips which went viral on social media, the PDP’s State Collation Agent, Comrade Danjuma Bello Sarki and some other members of the party, were seen displaying some ballot papers, which according to them were just thumb printed by the APC members in the INEC’s custody.

The PDP members however vowed to present the said ballot papers as evidences against ruling APC in the ongoing Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal.

Though, attempt to get INEC’s reaction to the allegation was not successful, as calls put across to the Commission’s Head of Publicity and Voter Education Department in Kaduna, Ruqqaiyya S. Imam were not responded to.

However, Kaduna State Secretary of the APC, Yahaya Baba Pate in his swift reaction through a press statement, accused the opposition party of an attempt to mislead the Gubernatorial Elections Tribunal and the Public.

According to Pate, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna State Chapter condemns in strong terms the attempt by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to mislead the Gubernatorial Elections Tribunal and the public. In the party’s desperate bid to rescue its fatally flawed case, it has resorted to mutilating ballot papers and blaming it on the APC.