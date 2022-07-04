Kaduna State Government has released the gratuities and death benefits of retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries to various Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Isah who disclosed this in a statement, clarified that the beneficiaries fall within the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Prof Isah further said that the entitlements of 383 pensioners or Next of Kins have been sent to the PFAs, adding that beneficiaries are advised to either visit the head office of the Bureau at Katuru road, or check its social media handles for their names.

The Executive Secretary also said that the list of beneficiaries will also be sent to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs and council chairmen of all the 23 local governments.

She recalled that the National Pension Commission has praised Kaduna State Government for being up to date in remittances to PFAs under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Prof Isah also said that the El-Rufai administration inherited a pension liability of over N15 billion from the previous administration but has so far paid about N17.5billion to retirees in the old Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) from February 2017 to May 2022.