Kaduna Launches Service Charter For 255 Healthcare Centres

Kaduna State deputy governor Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has launched the State Primary Healthcare Board Service Charter, a comprehensive document that details the services and standards to be delivered in the 255 primary healthcare centres across the state.

The deputy governor explained that though the service was meant to recognise the importance of users of health facilities and to make them get maximum benefits for services, she added that the project also recognises the importance of health caregivers.

She said the Employee Performance Management Framework is also an integral part of the service charter.

Balarabe noted that the service charter is a comprehensive service document with detailed service standards that included “mission, vision, core values and mandates of the Board; key clients; key services being rendered by the board; services being provided at the Primary Health Care Centres; key performance targets; service standards; clients obligations, rights of clients; feedback and complaints procedures; communication and accessibility of the Charter and redress mechanism.”

Launching the scale up service charter yesterday at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Barnawa, Kaduna, Balarabe stated that the launch was coming after running a pilot scheme of the charter in six local government areas considered high volume primary health care centres in the three senatorial zones of the state.

The deputy governor also flagged-off the first round of the Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Week for 2023 where she reiterated Kaduna State government’s unwavering commitment towards safeguarding the lives of its citizens.