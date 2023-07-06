Stakeholders Canvass 70% Budgetary Allocation For Primary Healthcare

Stakeholders in the health sector, on Thursday, stressed the need for the federal and state governments

to give 70 per cent of annual budget to the health sector to primary healthcare sub-sector (PHC).

The stakeholders made this recommendation at the end of a one-day town hall meeting on improving primary healthcare through accountability in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The event tagged ‘Rural Health Accountability Project (RHAP)’, was organised by a Kano-based Fridabs Solacebase Communications in partnership with Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Reports and McArthur Foundation.

The stakeholders said that adequate funding will ensure prevention of diseases and improve maternal and child healthcare in the local communities across the country.

They observed that the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the country were dilapidated, obsolete and lacked basic infrastructure.