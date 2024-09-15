The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has expressed sadness over the death of over 40 farmers in a boat accident on the way to their farms in Zamfara State.

Kalu also lamented the recent floods that ravaged Gummi LGA of the State, displacing hundreds of people.

About 40 persons were said to have lost their lives on Saturday in a boat mishap in Gummi town, the headquarters of Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, lamented that the latest incident added to the devastating incidents of boat accident and flooding, which have claimed so many lives across the nation.

Commiserating with the families of those who have lost their lives in the incidents and Zamfara State government, Kalu urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately provide relief assistance to the affected people and communities.