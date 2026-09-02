Former Bayern Munich striker Roy Makaay has thrown his weight behind England captain Harry Kane to take home the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing the forward’s extraordinary contributions at both club and international level.

Speaking to Bulinews, the Dutch legend made it clear that Kane’s prolific output over the past season places him head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

The 32-year-old Bayern talisman delivered a jaw-dropping 61 goals in just 51 appearances for the German champions, while also netting six times for the Three Lions during their run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Makaay dismissed any debate over the award’s rightful recipient, emphasising that Kane’s all-round campaign leaves little room for argument. “If Harry Kane wins it, he deserves it, because the season he had was tremendous,” Makaay stated.

With Bayern dominating domestically and Kane leading England deep into the global tournament, the former Dutch international believes the trophy should rightfully land in the captain’s hands when the votes are tallied later this year.