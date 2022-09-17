The Kano State Executive Council has given approval for the payment of N304, 145, 735.91 million as earned allowances for 287 eligible academic staff of the Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU).

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held in Kano.

He said the installment payment of the outstanding total staff allowances would be paid in monthly tranches that take effect from October 2022.

Malam Garba stated that a breakdown of the amount translates to N297, 643, 990.17 million for verified staff, while the sum of N6, 501, 745.74 million is estimated for settlement of 10 other academic staff whose names were inadvertently omitted during the previous payment exercise.