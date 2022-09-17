A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Global Peace Foundation Nigeria has inaugurated a one-year programme that would build and strengthen peace and unity among citizens of Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

In March 2022, Kagoro Chiefdom suffered a terrorist attack which left more than 40 people dead including two soldiers and over 200 houses were burnt.

Speaking when he led other staff of the foundation on a visit to the palace of the Chief of Kagoro, Dr. Ufuwai Bonet, the country director of Global Peace Foundation – Nigeria, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the programme would be executed in stages.

He said the stages include baseline survey, capacity building workshops, creation of a peace and reconciliation committee and the creative society that would boost them economically.

Rev. Hayab while pointing out that the visit was to also get the support of the paramount ruler of the land to achieve the best result, added that the foundation had been working to improve communication and understanding among diverse faiths, build empathy and reconciliation among people involved in identity-based conflicts.

Also speaking, the northern coordinator, Global Peace Foundation -Nigeria, Shiekh Halliru Abdullahi Maraya, said GPF-Nigeria promotes an innovative, value-based approach to peace building, guided by the vision of One Family under God.

Responding, the Chief of Kagoro, Dr. Ufuwai Bonet, thanked Global Peace for selecting his chiefdom as one of the many that would benefit from the processes lined up to strengthen peace and tolerance in the land, and pledged to give them maximum support to succeed.