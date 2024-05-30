Ad

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has visited the Abuja Orphanage Home with food items, toiletries and cash, towards improving the well-being of the children.

Donating the items, the newly elected leadership of the NMA, led by the president, Dr Bala Muhammad Audu, said the gesture was part of the association’s humanitarian welfare package for vulnerable Nigerians.

Dr. Bala Noted that the NMA is a professional body of all Nigerian doctors whose main aim and objective is to ensure that quality healthcare is delivered to all Nigerians and to ensure that all those health professionals particularly doctors and dentists who deliver this quality healthcare are also well taken care of.

He said the association, therefore, have a very strong humanitarian welfare package for vulnerable Nigerians. “Among these vulnerable Nigerians, we have identified orphans as one of the vulnerable groups.

“The NMA has, therefore, in its humanitarian charity decided to adopt at least seven orphanages around this country with at least one in each of the geopolitical zones of this country, starting with the Abuja orphanage which we have visited today in order to help with food stuffs, toiletries and some cash, to improve the upbringing of these vulnerable children so that the grow up to be good citizens of this country,” he said.

Ad More Details

Dr. Bala said this is essentially carried out through contribution from the National Officers Committee as well as collectively from the purse of contribution of Nigerian doctors.

He assured that the association will continue to support the children as they are establishing a relationship with the orphanage home.

“This cost about N1.1million and it’s not going to be a one-off thing. it’s going to be a relationship with the orphanage through the authorities responsible for the running of the orphanage. Our doors are going to be open, we will from time to time have conversations with them on their needs and we will immediately bring aid as soon as they let us know, he added.

Receiving the donation, the administrator of the orphanage home, Musa Danjuma, thanked the NMA for the gesture.