The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has hailed the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal for the judgement that ordered the removal of the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from office

Ganduje, who’s the immediate-past governor of Kano State, made his position known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly after the decision of the Tribunal which declared the APC candidate, Nasir Gawuna, as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in the State.

He thanked God for guiding the judiciary to deliver a perfect judgement and President Bola Tinubu for providing an enabling environment for the arm of government, which is the last hope of the common man, to flourish.

The APC chairman who thanked party leaders as well as members within and outside the state for their support and prayers, assuring the business community that good days await when APC takes over the reins of power in Kano State.

“Today is a historic day. We thank Allah for providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to deliver fair, transparent judgement in our favour. We thank the judiciary, our party leaders in our state, the business community, the various support groups.

“We have to commend everybody in Kano state for being patient and continuous prayers for Allah to give us victory. We urged them to continue to be peaceful, to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

“We assure the Business Community that our new government if we come in In Sha Allah under our able Governor, Dr Yusuf Gawuna that business will flourish in Kano.

“We thank Mr President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is now in America, USA for creating an enabling environment for judiciary to flourish in Nigeria,” Ganduje said.

Also speaking, the APC governorship candidate for Kano State, Gawuna commended the judiciary for its fairness, thanking God for always granting him victory and appreciated Ganduje for his usual support.

Gawuna assured people of the state that when he takes over the seat of governor, an enabling environment would be provided for businesses to thrive while healthcare, commerce, education and security would be given priority.

He said: “Is a day that Allah (God) has made it fruitful for us to emerge victorious based on the judgement of today and Alhamdulillah we have to thank the judiciary for being fair. We know Allah is the one that has done. He is the one that has done it for us before, He is the one that has done now and In Sha Allah He will do it for us in the coming time. We pray that Allah will give us the health and life to be able to deliver to the people on the right path.

“I want to express my appreciation to my mentor, H.E Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON for being there for me. I have said it several times for the confidence he has bestowed in me. In Sha Allah we will continue the good work, we are going to be fair to everybody.

“Kano State is a commerce, and commerce and education, health are areas we have highlighted in our blueprint during our campaign and In Sha Allah we will continue with what we have said. We make sure Kano is free from insecurity and other vices.”