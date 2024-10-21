Advertisement

The Kano State Hisbah Board has declared the suspended Jigawa Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, wanted after he failed to honour his bail conditions.

Hisbah Commander General Sheikh Aminu Daurawa announced on Monday that a warrant has been issued for Sankara’s arrest following his refusal to attend a scheduled reconciliation meeting as part of the terms of his bail.

Sankara was arrested earlier alongside a married woman in an uncompleted building, an incident that led to widespread controversy suggesting an alleged extramarital affairs between the two persons.

However, although he was granted bail on the condition that he would appear when summoned, Sankara evaded a meeting intended to mediate between him and the husband of the woman, Nasiru Bulama.

Reacting to the failure of the suspended commissioner to honour the meeting, Daurawa said, “We invited him today (Monday) for reconciliation, which the complainant agreed to because of his children. But Sankara’s refusal to attend shows he does not want peace, so we are moving forward with legal action.”

Hisbah authorities further claimed to have video evidence of the incident, saying they were actively seeking Sankara’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Bulama, the woman’s husband, has taken the matter to a Sharia Court in Kano.

He expressed disappointment over Sankara’s actions, stating, “I wanted reconciliation for the sake of my children, but since Sankara refused, we will meet in court. I demand justice.”

The case, filed by Bulama, is set to be heard on Tuesday, with Judge Khadi Abdullahi Sarki Yola presiding.