Edo State recorded 240 positive cases of Lassa fever and 21 deaths between December 2023 and March 2024, Director of Viral and Emergent Pathogens, Control and Research at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Dr Joseph Okoeguale said on Monday.

Dr Okoeguele also revealed that 37.7 million people in 14 West African countries are at risk of Lassa fever infection annually with over 5,000 deaths.

The Director made the revelation while delivering a lecture titled: “University Community Collaboration in Lassa Fever Research: Advancing Diagnostic Capacity and Vaccine Development in Nigeria” at the maiden edition of the College of Medical Science Lecture Series.

At the lecture which was organised by the Edo State University Uzairue, Okoeguale said lassa fever is classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a priority disease for research and development.

He said only 20% of those infected are symptomatic while the other 80% show no symptom and as such do not seek medical attention nor present themselves for treatment.

The Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist asserted that only through prevention and vaccine can the scourge of the disease be stopped.

He said Lassa fever has continued to cause mortalities in all age groups and in both male and female, undiagnosed and unchallenged hence, he noted that WHO have recommended Centres of Excellence in affected region such as Lassa Fever Centre at Kenema General Hospital, Sierra Leone and the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control, Irrua also known as Institute of Viral And Emergent Pathogens Control And Research with expansion to five facilities with Federal Medical Center, Owo, FMC Bauchi and FETHA, Abakaliki.

According to him, “Lassa fever outbreak has continued to occur yearly with growing incidence and increasing geographical spread affecting children, pregnant and non-pregnant adults in Nigeria”.

“The yearly outbreak of Lassa fever has placed enormous strain on all aspects of the health system in Nigeria and the only way to bring a stop to this scourge of disease is by vaccination and prevention”.

The Director of the institute disclosed that the Centre is designing trials that would help in developing new drugs and vaccine for Lassa fever.

“We have built and equipped an ultramodern clinical trial and sequencing centre and we commenced the sequencing not only of the Lassa fever virus, but the Covid-19 and Monkey Pox Virus.

“We have recently received approval by the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trial Partnership (EDCTP) to conduct a platform trial of new drugs for Lassa fever.

“We are currently collaborating with the United State Centre of Disease Control, George Town and the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control to sustain a clinical fellowship programme for the clinical management of Lassa fever and other highly infectious diseases,” he said.

In his opening address, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Dawood Egbefo, said that the gathering was to address a critical issue that impacted not only the community but also the entire nation.

He said Lassa fever remained a significant public health challenge in Nigeria that affected countless lives and placing a strain on the healthcare system.

Egbefo highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration as Lassa fever research required input from various fields such as biology, medicine, public health, social sciences in order to foster a culture of teamwork that can create a holistic approach to the public health challenge.

While extending his gratitude to the Provost College of Medical Sciences, Dr Kenneth Atoe for organising the first lecture series, he said the event not only showcase the dedication and hard work by the University, but also highlights that the University is at the forefront of championing the vital principle that public health is indeed a cornerstone of wealth.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Atoe said the gathering was to explore a crucial topic that resonate deeply with the institution’s commitment to improving public health and addressing local challenges.

The provost stated that the lecture series was aimed at sharing knowledge between researchers, healthcare professionals, community and stakeholders; stimulate research and innovations in Lassa fever diagnosis, treatment and prevention and also to promote evidence-based policy decisions and community led intervention.