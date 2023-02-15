Kano State Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi Raji, has denied claims that the party’s governorship candidate defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the claim is unserious because the candidate’s name is yet to be captured in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Portal.

Making the disclosure at a press conference in Kano, the chairman said the man at the centre of controversy, Alhaji Bashir I Bashir who claimed to be its gubernatorial candidate was not recognized by law, adding “his name was not in the INEC Portal.”

The chairman stated that “ We are aware of some deceptive and misleading actions of some forces who are not genuine Party members who are bent on shattering the dream of victory for the Labour party at the polls.”

He added “We are quick to reckon that the impostor in question is not a member of the Labour Party. So, he can not leave the house (Labour Party) in which he did not inhabit.”

Raji maintained that “it goes without question that we are unwavering loyal, dedicated, and committed members of the Labour Party in body, mind and spirit, we have resolved to be unstoppable in our desire to work for the triumph of our party any time , and any day at all levels.”

He said “We condemn, and reject their actions because it is tantamount to draining our effort for the success of the Labour Party in Kano State”.

Raji stressed, “We can’t allow anybody to trade in the name of the Labour Party we have laboured day and night to nurture and consolidate in Kano state.”

The chairman therefore called on the general public, particularly LP members to discountenance this move as a sham.