To enhance performance and check examination malpractice, the Saadatu Rimi University of Education, Kano, has connected all its examination centres with Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV).

The project was executed to monitor students during exams.

The vice chancellor of the university Professor Yahaya Isa Bunkure, revealed this during the presentation of 90 computers to the institution’s academic union.

He said the university spent N30 million to procure 90 inter-connected terabyte capacity computers as part of the institution’s Information Technology Development Initiative in order to compete favorably with other higher institutions of learning.

He also noted that the supply of the gadgets was financed from the university’s revitalisation funds.

Bunkure said, “We are judiciously spending the money upon what the fund was meant for, and the mission is to ensure that the whole Saadatu Rimi University is fully connected with the ICT in order to compete favourably with other Institutions of higher learning.

“As a university now, we are upgrading almost everything to fully tally with the University system that would make us one of the best, and don’t forget, we have been operating as an Institution of higher learning which has produced great leaders and teachers alike across the nation,” he said.

The institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chairman, Shittu Sani Gargai, said the accessories procured included smart board, projectors and other computer items, adding that the gesture would help to make the university and its staff prepare for academic excellence.