Minister of works, Engr. David Umahi, has charged the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to enforce discipline and impose sanctions on erring members for breaches of professional ethics and conducts.

The minister gave the charge when the leadership of COREN led by the President and Chairman of Council, Engr. Prof Sadiq Zubair Abubaker, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He tasked the regulators to upscale their impact on the practice to deliver quality jobs across the country.

Umahi said, “If the engineering bodies should do their work of ensuring the discipline of our profession, then we can get a better practice, a better society. The people you fail to supervise today are going to be the ones to build the bridges we will use tomorrow; that is the danger if we don’t do our own part to ensure that the professional ethics are enforced.”

“I do believe strongly that the engineering body is not doing what should be done; there is supposed to be action where professional ethics are breached.

“There should be punitive action taken that will help in promoting professional ethics and ultimately leading to promoting engineering service as in the case of other professions like Law.”

Umahi stressed the importance of partnering with the engineering body and pledged robust engagement with COREN on the development of engineering practice in Nigeria.

“It is our intention to work with COREN and all other engineering affiliates, we will like to work with you as we have so far carried you along very well incorporating into a number of our committees and you have responded positively”.

He restated that it has become expedient for COREN and other stakeholders to work for the development of the profession; especially the need to uphold professional ethics and excellence.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of COREN, Engr. Prof Abubaker expressed delight how the Minister has in the last few months changed the narration in the critical sector of infrastructural development in the country.

He reassured the minister of continuing partnership with the Ministry in the interest of the development of the engineering practice in the country.