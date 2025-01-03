The new Managing Director of Hadejia Jamaere River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Engr. Rabiu Bichi has stated that the people of Kano State will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, while declaring that President Bola Tinubu will win the state overwhelmingly.

Bichi spoke in Kano recently at a dinner organised by the Coalition of APC Youth Movement (CAYM) led by Adamu Mukhtar in Kano to honour three persons appointed by President Tinubu and to commend the president for carrying Kano along in his administration.

In his speech at the occasion, Bichi said the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has become unpopular because of the anti-people’s policies being made by the state governor, Engr Abba Yusuf.

He disclosed that they were mobilising supporters, including the APC youths ahead of 2027 to deliver the party and President Tinubu at the polls.

He thanked the president for appointing Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC, expressing pride that the Kano ex-governor was also doing well in his assignment.

Bichi accused the Abba Yusuf administration of not only throwing away developmental programmes initiated by Ganduje, but demolishing properties worth over N150 billion belonging to Kano people, thus destroying the economy of the state.

“We are proud that Ganduje is doing his job very well. He is delivering his mandate very effectively. So far, the party under his (Ganduje’s) leadership has won four governorship elections in four states overwhelmingly, including where the sitting governor was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“So, we are happy with the president for his vision to find our political leader (Ganduje) worthy of the appointment. We are therefore, behind the president. We are going to do our best for him.

“We are also proud that Ganduje did not disappoint the president or the party, but is delivering on his mandate. The people of Kano state are living witnesses of the achievements made by Dr. Ganduje in Kano state.

“Everyone is also seeing the unfortunate thing that the present government of Abba Yusuf is doing in Kano. He has come and destroyed our economy in the state.

“Within three days after inauguration, the governor ordered the destruction of properties worth over N150 billion belonging to the people of Kano state. He has thrown away every progressive policy or programme initiated by the Ganduje/Gawuna administration.

“I just want to assure President Bola Tinubu and Dr. Ganduje that the people of Kano state are really tired with the current administration in the state. Everyone is just waiting for time to pay back what the Yusuf government has done to them – to vote the administration out.

“In fact, everyone is not happy with the administration and his party (NNPP), including those wearing red caps. They have been joining the APC in droves,” he stated.