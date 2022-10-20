The federal government has filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal judgement, which freed the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Supreme Court.

The federal government in the appeal is asking the apex court to stay execution of the judgement delivered on October 13, 2022.

On the seven ground motion of appeal, the federal government faulted the decision of the court of appeal, also praying the Supreme Court to set it aside.

It argued further that the appellate court erred when it struck out the pending charge against Kanu on the ground that the trial court no longer possessed the jurisdiction to continue the trial because of the way Kanu was returned to the country, upon allegedly jumping bail.

The federal government further argued that the appellate court erred when it faulted the manner Kanu was brought back to face trial after he jumped bail and fled the country.

Details Later…