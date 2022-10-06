The arrival of Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Uchenna Kanu, Amanda Mbadi and Vivian Ikechukwu swelled Super Falcons camp in Kobe, Japan to 19 players for the international friendly against the Nadeshiko of Japan.

The quartet joined up with the 15 early birds that include; Chiamaka Nnadozie,

Nkiruka Obidinma, Glory Ogbonna, Akudo Ogbonna, Jumoke Alani, Deborah Abiodun, Esther Onyenezide, Ashleigh Plumptre, Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace Efih, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Ifeoma Onumonu, Flourish Sabastine and Christy Ucheibe.

The friendly between the Super Falcons and Nadeshiko will take place at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe today.