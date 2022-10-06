President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement he personal signed, Archbishop Okoh noted that the release of the victims was a signpost of the efforts of the federal government at combating our common enemy as a nation – insecurity.

He added that the successful release of the remaining hostages in line with the President’s earlier directive, not only indicated that the authorities mean serious business, but was ready to muster the required political will to end the reign of terror in parts of the country.

The CAN president also lauded the military and all other security and intelligence agencies for the successful conduct of the operation, which led to the release of the hostages, adding that they have shown outstanding capabilities in recent times and the whole world would not fail to take note of their good efforts.

He specially commended a 21-year-old Azurfa Lois, one of the captives, who was reportedly unflinching in her faith in Jesus Christ, despite threats by the terrorists to marry her off to one of them and forcefully convert her to another faith.

The CAN president said her story was a testimony that God Almighty, who watches over His people, will neither sleep nor slumber, but will sustain and rescue them even from the throes of death.

“We believe that with the necessary support and adequate motivation, our security forces are capable of deploying world class kinetic and non-kinetic processes towards accomplishing difficult military operations that will ensure safety of lives and properties in the land.

“Therefore, the relief that came to the nation arising from the closure of the six-month captivity of the innocent train passengers must be sustained at all times.

“We must not allow the return of the days when terrorists had a free hand to do as they wished to unsuspecting travelers. Every Nigerian must be allowed to have peace, whether at home or on transit,” the CAN president stated.