Katsina State Police Command said it arrested a total of 130 suspected criminals in November 2023.

Stressing that a total of 81 major crime cases were reported out of which 61 cases were charged to court for prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the monthly achievement of the command in the fight against crimes and criminality.

He said, “Within the period under review, a total of about 81 cases of major crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, cattle rustling among others, were reported, and a total number of 130 suspects were arrested in connection with the reported cases, and sixty-three 63 cases were charged to court.

“A total number of 38 Suspected Armed Robbers, 16 murder suspects, 19 suspected rapists,

One suspect in possession of illicit drugs and a total number of 42 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance and belonging to a gang of brigands, among others.”

Aliyu further explained that the command also succeeded in rescuing 69 kidnapped victims, neutralized three suspected kidnappers, and recovered 185 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition,

90 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition in 13 AK 47 magazines, including recovery of 57 bags of maize.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the efforts of the good people of the state and further calls on them to continue to support the command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crimes and criminalities in the state by providing crucial and timely information on criminal activities to enable the command take swift and decisive action to deter any form of criminal activity in the state”, he added