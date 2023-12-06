Minister of art, culture and creative economy, Dr Hannatu Musawa, has been conferred with the Euroknowledge Award of Excellence.

Musawa, who is a lawyer, politician and author has a long history of standing up for the rights of women and other people.

The Euroknowledge Leadership and Philanthropy Forum and Award Reception was held on November 24, 2023, at the prestigious House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

At the event, deserving personalities across the globe were honoured for their exceptional contributions in their various field of endeavours.

The Euroknowledge Awards showcased a diverse range of categories, honouring the best in leadership and philanthropy. Each award represented a mark of distinction in its respective field, and the winners stood out for their exceptional contributions and dedication.

In his keynote address, Dean Russell, who is a member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, said, “As a Member of Parliament, I have been trying to build on the work that others have been doing and have been inspired by the work of the people who you see today at the Euroknowledge event.”

He concluded by saying “When thinking about the event today, and listening to all these wonderful speakers, think about the hope you can share to people around you.”

Other recipients of the Euroknowledge Award of Excellence were Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and Mr Ahmed Bala.

Mrs Olayinka Fayomi who doubles as the chairperson, Euroknowledge Limited and founder, Foreign Investment Network (FIN) appreciated those who made it to the event. She said, “ Euroknowledge believes in the transformative power of visionary leadership to guide nations towards prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainability.”