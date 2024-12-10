The Joint Consultative Forum (JCF) of Katsina State-owned tertiary institutions has declared a 14-day warning strike, beginning from December 9 to demand for the implementation of all approved salary structures by the National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission.

Chairman of the JCF, Comrade Muhammad Gidado, announced this at a meeting held at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, emphasising the forum’s dissatisfaction with salary table omissions and unfavourable adjustments to the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONTISS11).

Institutions affected include Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic (HUKP), Isah Kaita College of Education, Yusuf Bala Usman College of Education, KSITM, and Colleges of Health Sciences and Nursing, among others.

The JCF urged the Katsina State Government to address the concerns promptly to ensure industrial harmony and uninterrupted academic activities across its institutions.