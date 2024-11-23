Singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has shared how she once rejected a Range Rover gift from a man.

During a candid Q&A session on Beat FM, she explained: “I received a car for my birthday, but I returned it because I wasn’t feeling the guy.”

According to her, although the car was a birthday gift, she decided to return it to avoid leading him on.

When asked if she would accept a similar gift again, Tiwa humorously replied, “Yes! But on one condition: if I’m not interested in the person, I’ll send security to escort him away while keeping the car.”

However, Tiwa Savage’s decision to return the Range Rover gift has stirred conversations about boundaries in relationships. The singer emphasised the importance of authenticity and honesty, stating that accepting a gift from someone she wasn’t interested in would have given the wrong impression. She believes that maintaining self-respect and clarity in intentions is crucial, especially in romantic contexts.

During the interview, Tiwa further elaborated that she values emotional connections over material gifts. While she appreciates gestures of kindness, she feels it’s essential to ensure that such gestures don’t create false expectations.

Her light-hearted remark about sending security to escort the gift-giver away while keeping the car reflects her humorous yet firm approach to navigating relationships.

Savage’s experience resonates with many, highlighting the complexities of accepting gifts and the implications it may have on mutual feelings. Through her candid discussion, she encourages others to prioritise their feelings and values, turning what could be a delicate situation into an opportunity for personal expression and integrity.