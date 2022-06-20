Kaduna State Government has promised to collaborate with the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to address cases of rape and violence against women.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who stated this when the new Commandant of NSCDC Idris Yahaya Isah, paid her a courtesy visit, said that Kaduna State Government has a very cordial relationship with the State Command.

“We have had a very cordial relationship with the NSCDC, Kaduna State Command and this is something we do not take for granted and we want to continue on that path because it has been very instrumental in dealing with the challenges that we have faced, especially the challenges of insecurity and other issues.

“I know that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has a very strong collaboration with NDCDC, especially in helping to arrest those who are violating our little girls and in the matters of Gender-Based Violence, ‘’ she added.

According to the Deputy Governor, rape cases and Gender Based Violence have not abated so the collaboration between the government and NSCDC will continue.

Dr Balarabe promised that the government ‘’will continue to support the Command as time and resources permit, to see what we can do to better provide what you need to continue the good works that you have been doing. I hope and pray that the relationship that we have had with the Kaduna State Command will be better and bigger than what it was.’’

The new Commandant of the Corps, Idris Yahaya Isah, said he was in Government House Kaduna to pay homage and familiarize with the government, in keeping with the tradition of the Corps.

Isah who commended the support that the Kaduna State Government has been giving to the Corps, said he will work in collaboration with sisters security agencies and the government to address the security challenges.