Ad

Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman, has asked Nigerians to live in peace with one another to foster peace and national unity.

The monarch made the call on May 29, the fifth anniversary of Governor Mai Mala Buni in office and the first anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He said Nigerians needed to ensure peaceful co-existence to achieve economic growth and development.

According to him, no society or country can achieve any meaningful development or greatness in an atmosphere of chaos and mistrust.

He also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni for their developmental projects.

Ad More Details

The monarch described the achievements recorded, particularly in the state capital, within the last year as unprecedented in the state’s history.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that we have modern markets in three senatorial districts and health facilities that are comparatively standard and befitting their status,” he said.

He commended Governor Buni for his relentless efforts to reduce the menace of Boko Haram in the state.

The emir admonished him to sustain the pace of infrastructural development and ensure equitable distribution of projects and programmes across the state.