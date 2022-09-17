The Kebbi State government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) has commenced campaign against cholera in the state.

Representative of the WHO, Dr Hajiya Kwaido, revealed this to LEADERSHIP Weekend after the flagg-off of the campaign in Argungu town of Argungu local government area.

She also revealed that suspected cases of cholera were identified in three local government areas of the state but samples which have been taken to Abuja for examination showed that they were negative and not cholera.

She cautioned people against open defecation noting that such human waste could be washed away by rain water in to open wells and streams that serve as sources of drinking water especially in the rural areas.

Dr Kwaido added that such contaminated water could lead to illnesses including cholera which is a water borne disease.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, primary health development agency, Dr Abubakar Attahiru Kaoje, warned that cholera is a contagious disease and any suspected case should be reported immediately to nearby health authority.