The member representing Suru/Bagudo federal constituency of Kebbi State, Hon Bello Ka’oje has distributed 100 tricycles to youths of his constituency.

Speaking with newsmen after the distribution exercise in Bagudo town, headquarters of Bagudo local government area in Kebbi State, Hon Ka’oje said, the gesture is part of his constituency projects in order to empower the unemployed youths in his constituency.

Ka’oje added that the assistance will also go a long way in reducing the number of unemployed youths in Bagudo and Suru local government areas.

Ka’oje who is also house committee chairman on constituency outreach also disclosed that other items such as pumping machines, motorcycles, sewing machines, refrigerators, bags of assorted grains, exercise books, mattresses, roofing sheets, bags of cement and cash grants were distributed to a number of households and students of the areas.

He also noted that some selected primary and secondary schools in the areas have been renovated and furnished and implored the people in the areas to obtain their voter’s cards in order to elect credible candidates in the forthcoming general election.