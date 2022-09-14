A group named Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing, North West zone has described as “false and malicious” a report on social media platforms, claiming that former PDP deputy national chairman Chief Olabode George slapped the Adamawa State chairman of PDP.

The group said the peddlers of this fake news are not only enemies within the party working to pull down the PDP ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, but also enemies of Nigerians, who are suffering untold hardship under the ruling party, APC.

In a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Hon Ahmadu Ibrahim, the PDP youth wing however urged some members of the party to stop blackmailing Chief Bode George.

The statement read in part, “Some people sat down somewhere and cooked up this false allegation of slapping the State Chairman of PDP in Adamawa to create unnecessary political tension and cause division in the party. We insist it’s false and should be regarded as one of those distractions that would be nipped in the bid,” it added.

It further read: ” It is unheard of that a former military Governor, one of the founding members of the PDP and a father figure would descend so low to lost his composure and maturity to slap a state party chairman.

“Chief Bode George is known as a man of integrity, who has worked hard to ensure the party remains united and relevant , despite losing power in 2015 to APC .

“We would not fold our arms and watch such unfounded allegations being peddled by enemies within the party to go unpunished,” the group said while calling on the former Vice President and PDP Presidential Flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to distant himself from the people making such noise as they are seeking for the downfall of our party.

“We are also calling on members of the BoT and several stakeholders to fish out these elements.”