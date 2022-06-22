A charity organisation, Engr Nura Khalil Foundation, has donated N50 million to victims of banditry and kidnapping in Katsina State.

Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states are some of the epicentres of banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.

Hundreds of people have been kidnapped and property worth billions of naira have been destroyed since the crisis began.

The foundation, under the leadership of Hajiya Farida Barau, the wife of Engr. Nura Khalil, was established about 10 years ago with the sole aim of assisting less privileged, orphans and ‘intelligent’ students who due to their family background they cannot afford to go to school.

Nura Khalil donated the sum, considering the difficult times the victims of banditry and kidnapping in Katsina State are going through, as well as the present economic condition in the country.

The aids will include food items, temporary shelters, medicine and other essential services.

Speaking during interview with journalists, Nura Khalil said, “If politicians can spend millions to buy nomination forms in order to contest a political office, such amount of money should better be used to assist families of kidnap victims or those who either lost their loved ones or lost their property in banditry or kidnapping related incidences.”

However, Engr. Nura Khalil sympathized with the entire people of Katsina State on the current security situation in the state.