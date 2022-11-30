The gunmen, who kidnapped a young politician in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State, Hon. Musa Markus Masoyi, have demanded N100 million as a ransom before his release from their captivity.

Masoyi, who was abducted since Tuesday, November 21, 2022, has remained in captivity since then.

The abductors were said to have contacted the family of the victim and demanded for the sum of N100million as ransom, though negotiations were still ongoing as of the time of this report.

A resident of the village, who did not want his name mentioned, said the gunmen invaded the house of Masoyi in Boi village of Bogoro local government area while everyone was asleep and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Another resident said that, “The kidnapping for whatever reason should be frowned at by well-meaning citizens. This is a reminder to the government that kidnapping is on the increase in this side of the LGA.

“This is one of the high profile cases of kidnapping being recorded in Boi after the one involving Hajia Khadijah sometime in February, 2022. It is very worrisome that of all the kidnapping witnessed in this part of the area, no single culprit has been arrested,” he added.

The Boi resident added that, “We call on all security agencies to rise up against this ugly incident which if not immediately checked, will affect the sweet existence of our people. We appeal to our people to pray and watch so that we will not enter into temptation again.”

Reacting to the development, the National President of Boi Development Association, Rev. Philemon Kicheme, described the incident as lamentable and sad, urging the security agencies to ensure that the victim was released unhurt and reunited with his family and community.

According to him, “I am sad and heartbroken to receive a phone call about the abduction of our son by unknown gunmen.”

All efforts by our correspondent to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakili, proved abortive.