A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr AbdulAzeez Awesu, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth elected Governor of Osun State.

Adeleke of the PDP was sworn in on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo, Osun State.

Sen. Adeleke became the Governor of Osun, after he was administered the oaths of allegiance and office by the Osun State’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Awesu, who is currently at the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification as the PDP candidate for Ikorodu federal constituency seat of Lagos State, in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed on his behalf by his Personal Assistant, Mr Kenny Jackson, described Governor Adeleke as a man with many lives and a dogged fighter, adding that his emergence was a good sign for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“On behalf of myself, family and political group, I congratulate our own Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the new Governor of Osun State. It is indeed a new dawn in that state and for the entire Osun people.

“The newest addition to the list of Governors on the platform of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke is a typical example of a man with many lives; determination; courage; perseverance in the face of challenges and hope when all odds seem to have been against one.

“You may be denied by the system, but if you stay on the path of truth and with your courage, determination and more importantly, with people and God on your side, victory will always be yours.

“Sir, your emergence symbolises new hope and the fact that the course that the PDP is chatting is the right one. It is a promise for better tomorrow for our party and that our great party will eventually lead the country to the Promised Land,” he said.

Awesu, who wished the newly sworn-in governor a successful tenure, added that he as learnt a lesson, among others, from Adeleke’s political triumph.

“It is a thing of joy to me personally and I have derived enormous lesson, encouragement and motivation from your emergence.

“I wish you a memorable and successful administration and pray that God will endow you with ability, capacity and capability to positively impact and turnaround the fortune of the State and make your administration a reference point in many decades to come,” he added.